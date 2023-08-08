Lack of CARES Act funding could cause Corpus Christi daycares to close their doors

The Texas Workforce Commission provided more than $34 billion to childcare centers through the CARES Act during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A warning that 40 percent of child care centers in Texas may close within the next year due to CARES Act funding that ended in May.

Corpus Christi resident Victoria is a mother of a 1-year-old, 2-year-old and a 9-year-old. She said that even with working parents, it's a concern if more daycares close.

"I'm not surprised. It's very non-affordable, especially lately. I live in the Calallen area, and everything that you see there is $850 and up a child. Having two kids that are not in school, that's not doable, so I have family watch my kids," she said.

A survey by the Texas Association for the Education of Young Children said that without Childcare Relief Funds distributed by the Texas Workforce Commission, 44 percent may have to cease their childcare operations in the next year. Little Feet Child Care Owner Alma Garcia said that over the past few years, its been harder to retain workers.

"There's always competition; they're paying more money. But at the same time, we have to look at different things that in order to operate the business it takes quite a bit to pay the staff at a higher rate. As in a pay raise," she said.

Garcia said that when fast-food restaurants can pay employees $18 to $20 an hour, it's difficult to retain employees earning $9 or $10 an hour. She said funding will significantly impact hers and many other childcare programs.

"Yes, I think we're all going to feel it. But you know, hopefully we will be able to survive and continue serving our community here," she said.

