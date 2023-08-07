Second suspect arrested in Aava Drive shootout with Corpus Christi police that killed an elderly woman

The second brother involved was released from a local hospital and taken to the Nueces County Jail.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joshua Deleon was arrested and taken to the City Detention Center on one count of attempted capital murder and one count of murder Monday.

The 27-year-old man is the second suspect in the a shootout and standoff with Corpus Christi Police Department officers that took place July 29 and killed an elderly woman inside.

Police were called to a home in the 5700 block of Aava Drive at around 11:30 p.m.

Once they arrived, they found two men, later identified as brothers Michael and Joshua Deleon. One of the men had a gun, police said.

A shootout between police and the brothers took place after officers said shots were fired at them.

Police fired back, hitting both brothers. They were taken for treatment at a local hospital. Once the shootout ended, police also found an elderly woman inside the house who had been fatally shot.

"Officers returned fire, striking both suspects," said Corpus Christi Police Chief Michael Markle. "Upon search of the house, we did find the individual inside deceased."

Michael Joseph Deleon, 27, also has been charged with one count of attempted capital murder and one count of murder.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

