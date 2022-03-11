'She's still one of our family': Law enforcement escorts Betsey Madujano to funeral home in Sinton

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said that they arranged the escort as a way to honor Madujano.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement escorted the body of 37-year-old Betsy Madujano to the Resthaven Funeral Home -- where her friends and family will pay their final respects.

The procession took place earlier this evening. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Oscar Rivera remembers her fondly as a daughter figure.

Rivera told 3NEWS that they arranged her escort from the medical examiners office as one way to honor her memory.

"That's a tribute to them and to her family that she's still one of our family," he said.

Rivera added that her loved ones will be holding a candlelight vigil in her honor this weekend. That will happen in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and pay their respects.

