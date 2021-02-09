Local volunteers in Louisiana helping with Hurricane Ida recovery

Alex Garcia, Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Red Cross, made his way to the state to help out with recovery efforts.

Louisiana will be recovering from Hurricane Ida for months, maybe even years. They need all of the help they can get.

"When you see these humongous trees that are over 100-years-old just laying on their back like toothpicks, there were certain areas where 50 to 60 of them just all cracked from the base just fallen on top of whatever was below them, that's when you knew the devastation was going to be horrific," Garcia said.

