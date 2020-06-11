Man arrested for Halloween morning convenience store robbery in Bishop

David Lee Gonzales, 30, has been charged with robbery, a 2nd-degree felony.

BISHOP, Texas — A man who police say robbed a Stripes Convenience Store has been caught after being on the run since Halloween morning.

Nueces County officials said on Oct. 31 around 7 a.m., Gonzales walked into the store at 201 US Highway 77 in Bishop and asked to buy a pack of cigarettes but would not show his ID. When the worker refused to sell the cigarettes, Gonzales took them without paying, officials said.

While the store clerk was writing down the license plate number of the vehicle Gonzales got into after leaving the store, officials said he went back into the store and threatened the clerk behind the counter.

Gonzales then stole a set of store keys, officials said, and eventually left the scene.

Bishop Police Officers found the suspect’s vehicle a short time later on the 200 block of N. Pacific Ave, Bishop, Tx.



The case was referred to the newly formed Criminal Investigations Division (C.I.D) who investigated the case, interviewed all parties involved, and later obtained a warrant for Gonzales’ arrest.

On Nov. 5, Bishop Police Department officers served a search warrant at Gonzales' residence.

Gonzales was arrested without incident on charges of Robbery (2nd Degree Felony) with a $5,000.00 bond. He was taken to the Nueces County Jail.

