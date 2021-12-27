Mathis man found dead inside car allegedly being pushed into the Nueces River

The San Patricio Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

According to a Facebook post from San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the death of a 42-year-old Mathis man is under investigation, after his body was found in a car on a Jim Wells County road.

Michael Espinoza was found dead in his car near Sandia "as the suspects attempted to push the car with the body into the Nueces River," according to Rivera.

One suspect in the incident is in custody on an unrelated charge, Rivera said.

However, they are not currently being charged with the murder, pending further analysis of forensic evidence.

"Our forensic team has collected an abundance of evidence from the vehicle and additional information continues to develop," he said.

The alleged incident occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, the post said. San Patricio Co. Sheriff’s Investigators and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.