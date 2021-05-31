Remembering the fallen across the Coastal Bend on Memorial Day

We're all here because of countless soldiers who aren't.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Memorial Day, dozens of veterans and citizens joined at Sherill Park for one message: to honor every American solider that is no longer with us today.

It's a day to honor, remember and grieve.

"I had the honor of taking a message to the family of deceased veterans from the Vietnam War so consequently, Memorial Day is a real day or mourning for me," said Raymond Schmahl, a retired Army Major who served in Vietnam.

The ceremony at Sherill Park happens every year, but because of the pandemic, last year's event was canceled.

Flash forward to this year, the veterans from Post 8932 said coming together for this holiday felt a little sweeter this time.

"It is awesome to come in here and see all your comrades, brothers and sisters that we have not seeing in a year and there's some of them that are no longer with us, and that's what makes it so special," said Larry Velasquez, a retired Army vet who served in the military for 22 years.

Family and friends gather at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Memorial Day to remember and honor those who gave everything for their country. Posted by KIII 3 News on Monday, May 31, 2021

Overall, this Memorial Day, local heroes want the community to remember that we're all here because countless soldiers who aren't.

"The fact that you're able to be with your loved ones," said Art Montiel, a retired Army Veteran, who served six years. "Enjoy what you want to enjoy by being yourself no matter where you come from, what you do in your life. You're just truly blessed because of the sacrifices that those in the past have made and are still making to enjoy this time. That's the main thing."

