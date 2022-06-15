Missing: 16-year-old last seen leaving Gregory-Portland High School, police say

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen leaving Gregory-Portland High School on June 14.
Austin Moreno was seen leaving through a door on the Buddy Ganem side of the high school at 10:22 a.m. June 14.
He has been reported as a runaway, but authorities are searching for the vehicle he was last seen in.
If you have any information as to where Austin may be, call the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office at 361-364-9600 or the Portland Police Department at 361-777-4444.
