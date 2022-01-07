Mother, son reported missing from Aransas Pass

Jennifer Villareal, 45, and her son Victor, 10, were last heard from on New Year's Eve when she spoke to her daughter on the phone.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department needs help finding a missing mother and son.

Jennifer Villareal, 45, and her son Victor, 10, were last heard from on New Year's Eve when she spoke to her daughter on the phone. Concerned friends reported her missing on Jan. 6, officials said.

Jennifer is described as 5'1", 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She does not have a car and usually takes the bus or a taxi to get around, officials said.

If you have seen Jennifer or her son since the first of the New Year, please contact the Police Department (361-758-5224) and speak with Det. Sgt. Frank Kent, or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit tips to the Tri-County Crimestoppers.

