City leaders to give update on mud bridge at 10 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been a little over a week since officials shut down the mud bridge on Yorktown after significant erosion made it unsafe to cross.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni is expected to update residents on "ongoing repairs" to the bridge Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. We will stream that meeting live on 3NEWS Now and in this story.

Corpus Christi Director of Public Works Ernesto De La Garza previously told 3NEWS a large hole on the bridge was created by erosion and natural aging.

"Happens on most bridges sometimes. They get old enough," De La Garza said. "You'll have high tide, low tide erode the material that's holding up the pavement material. So that's what gave in and that's what was causing a two-foot hole on the right wheel path headed westbound."

De La Garza also said at that time the repairs would only take a couple of days, which later changed to up to a month to complete, depending on availability of materials and workers and good weather.

TxDOT has plans to replace the bridge in 2026, but the City has begun the dialog with TxDOT to expedite the timeline. The estimated cost of the new bridge is $20.3 million, according to a statement from the City.

