'Nate's Next Kid Up' collects toys for CASA of the Coastal Bend

On Sunday, the organizations teamed up and collected hundreds of toys for kids in need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — He's a little kid, with a big heart.

Last year, 8-year-old Nate Gonzalez told his family he wanted to start a toy drive for children in need.

This year, they did it again, and they collected hundreds of toys for kids of CASA of the Coastal Bend.

Nate said this is just the start of something he wants to do for a long time.

“All the holidays, because people are sad and have been waiting a long time for me to help,” he said.

“This will be an annual event,” Isabel Gonzalez, his mother said. “He just wants to continue to help.”

If you would like to hear more about Nate’s story, or see where you can donate, you can do so by clicking here.

Below is the feature story about Nate and his program:

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.