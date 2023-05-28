New Briscoe King Dune Walkover and Pavilion in the works

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beach-goers can expect a new Briscoe king dune walkover along with a pavilion in the near future.
More than one-hundred-thousand dollars will go toward making the walk-over more accessible for everyone.
Local leaders explained that the sand dunes out there are just too high for the current walk-over. This money will help with a design for a new one.
Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, Scott Cross spoke with 3NEWS and said, "over the years, the dunes are building up and over-taking it. We need to practice what we preach when we ask people to do walk-over, that they need to be in compliance with the others."
Cross said that there are a few more boxes to check off before any groundwork begins. "Design, engineering, percurrent, permitting." he said.
A beach-goer from El Paso, Texas told 3NEWS despite the distance, he comes down pretty often.
"To be honest with you, y'all got some of the prettiest beaches. I like coming down here because Texas has a lot to offer," he said. "I think people don't really get that sometimes, so I come to corpus to catch some of them waves and catch some of them rays."
When he's enjoying the beach, he parks near the Briscoe King Dune walk-over. "So, what's convenient for me is when I know where this walkway is. I can find my way to my vehicle like nobody's business. I just need to find this walkway and there's some parking spaces right on the other side," he explained.
The new walk-over will be in compliance with current beach and dune rules. Cross said the funds will also go toward the pavilion attached to the walk-over. "There's a point to which there's only so much more you can do to this building. At a certain point, it's better to just start off with a clean slate," Cross adds.
It's not just the beach that bring folks to this space. "For family reunions, meetings, banquets, weddings and catering. Is it still a one-story? Could be two-stories."
Cross said he hopes construction will start within a year.
