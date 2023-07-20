Obesity, diabetes rates soar in Corpus Christi, health expert says

Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District Director Fauzia Khan said that the county obesity rate now stands at 40 percent.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District Director Fauzia Khan said that area obesity rates and confirmed cases of diabetes are continuing to rise.

The State Health and Human Services Department estimates that by the year 2040, 75 percent of Texans will be overweight or obese.

Neptune Fitness Coach Terrance Gomez put on a free community workout on McGee Beach. Some people showed up to see how they can lose weight and avoid becoming a statistic.

"Diabetes is super huge down here. Corpus Christi is one of the fattest cities in the United States," he said.

Camryn Bledsoe was one of those residents who came to the fitness camp as she continues to work to shed the pounds she gained when she wasn't exercising and eating right. She says she didn't like what she saw in the mirror, especially after being a star athlete on her high school softball team.

"I'm getting older, and I want to make sure that I can live a long and healthy life," she said.

Khan said that the county obesity rate now stands at 40 percent. The national rate is closer to 30 percent. Diabetes is another problem weighing down our health numbers as 13.7 percent of our residents have been diagnosed with the disease while across the country that number stands at around 9.7 percent.

"At the health department we do diabetes screening. It's always good to know your number, so that you can track and follow your habits. We also ask for a three month follow up visit," she said.

Khan said she supports the efforts to get people to work out more. She's also glad to see people like Bledsoe who are starting to make healthier choices for their long-term future.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!