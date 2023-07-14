Operation Safe Return comes back to the American Bank Center, offers free school supplies

Plan to be at the free in-person back-to-school event on Aug. 5.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department's annual Operation Safe Return health and safety fair is back in its in-person format this year after COVID-19 forced it to be modified over the last few years.

The free event will be held at the American Bank Center on Aug. 5. The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday's event will feature health screenings, school safety information, music, giveaways, school supplies and demonstrations from CCPD's SWAT, as well as its motorcycle and bicycle units, and other officers will be available for meet-and-greets throughout the morning and afternoon.

3NEWS is a proud media sponsor of the event, which is in its 12th year.

Vendors or donors interested in helping with the event can call (361) 886-2765.

