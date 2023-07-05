Rockport dog-mauling victim's parents hire Thomas J. Henry's firm to sue canines' owners for $1M

Lewis Flores was walking down the street when he was attacked, the lawsuit filed on behalf of Edward and Beatrice Flores states.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The parents of the man who reportedly was killed by a pack of dogs in Rockport has hired the law offices of Thomas J. Henry to sue the dog's owners for more than $1 million.

The civil lawsuit, filed on behalf of Edward and Beatrice Flores, seeks personal-injury damages, wrongful-death damages and survival damages related to their son, Lewis Flores' death.

The suit alleges that their son was walking down San Antonio Street when he was fatally attacked by the three adult dogs and two puppies.

Mario Alberto Mendoza Pena and Guadalupe Carreon, who were arrested and charged with attack by dog resulting in death, are named as defendants in the suit.

The paperwork filed with the court accuses Mendoza Pena and Carreon negligence, including failing to monitor and supervise the dogs properly, as well as failing to prevent the attack and failing to secure the dogs properly "in light of the dog(s) previously having committed one or more attacks that qualified the dog(s) as being 'Dangerous Dog(s)' as defined by Texas Health and Safety Code Chapter 822 and other applicable law based on information and belief."