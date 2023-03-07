Beeville police chief confirms elderly couple died of heat-related natural causes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jose and Maria Vasquez died as a result of heat and natural causes, Beeville Police Department Chief Kevin Behr said Monday.
Preliminary autopsy results for the 80-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife were released to 3NEWS on Monday, information BPD received from the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, which examined the bodies.
Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office Chief investigator Hugo Stimmler said Monday it can take between 60-90 days to receive a final autopsy report.
The Vasquezes were found in their home Tuesday by family members who had not heard from them "in quite some time," Behr said, and went by to check on them.
Behr said he believed the heat had contributed to their deaths when the couple was found Tuesday because "the heat in the interior of the building was extreme." He estimated it was about 120 degrees when his officers walked into the house.
"They had an air conditioner, but it didn't work," he said. "So, you know, that's why it was so God awful hot in there."
