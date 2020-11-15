x
Orange Grove ISD closes two schools for COVID-19 contact tracing, letter says

The Junior High and High School will be closed on Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17 for contact tracing.

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Students and staff members at Orange Grove Junior High and High School have tested positive for COVID-19, officials say, and the schools with be closed on Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17. 

One student at the junior high and one student at the high school tested positive, a letter from the ISD said. It is unknown how many staff members tested positive.

Students will be required to do remote learning instead of going to campus. 

OGISD officials said they were notified of the positive cases late Friday, so contact tracing has not yet begun. They will begin contact tracing Monday, the letter said.  

