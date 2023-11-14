Coastal Bend Day of Giving Organization Spotlight: Choice Living Community

The 2023 Day of Giving campaign aims to benefit over 60 local nonprofits across the Coastal Bend – and break last year's record-setting donation total of $3,863,006.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 'Tis the season to give back to the causes that give the most!

It is time once again to count down the days until the Coastal Bend Community Foundation's biggest annual tradition: the Coastal Bend Day of Giving fundraiser on Nov. 14, 2023.

For its 15th year, the Coastal Bend Day of Giving will raise money to help fund more than 60 local nonprofits that serve a vast array of causes and communities across the Coastal Bend.

KIII, a proud partner of the Day of Giving campaign, will feature a spotlight interview with a participating nonprofit every week on Domingo Live leading up to the day of the fundraiser.

Coastal Bend Day of Giving Director Tracy Ramirez joined us on Domingo Live to kick off KIII's Day of Giving spotlight interview with an introduction to the Choice Living Community, its mission and its founder Dr. Jennifer Scott.

A newcomer to the Day of Giving nonprofit lineup, the Choice Living Community is a nonprofit day program centered on the educational, vocational and social growth of adults with special needs.

According to Dr. Scott, the Choice Living Community is her answer to a difficult question many special needs families face: "What do I do when my special needs child ages out of their current school/day program?"

The Choice Living Community offers not only a safe and structured place to learn for adults with special needs, but also training for businesses to learn how to better communicate with and accommodate employees with special needs.

Individual enrollment into the Choice Living Community is currently open for all adults with special needs at the link here. Volunteer opportunities with the Choice Living Community are available to interested parties as well.

You can help support the Choice Living Community's mission and others across the Coastal Bend by donating online to the Coastal Bend Day of Giving fundraiser on Nov. 14 starting at 12 a.m. CST. Early donations will also be accepted during the fundraiser's Early Giving donation period from Nov. 6-13.

Further information and updates about the 2023 Day of Giving fundraiser can be found on its official website and social media pages.

