PINS: Boat launch at Bird Island Basin getting repaired after major Harvey damage

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The boat launch at Bird Island Basin will finally be repaired after it sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded a $413,000 contract for the repair to Northern Management Services, Inc. of Sandpoint, Idaho.

The contract includes the removal of existing rip rap and debris from the boat ramp area, installation of new rip rap, a geotextile layer, and concrete revetment mattresses. The work also includes mechanical removal of a debris pile below the water line.

“I am incredibly pleased to finally be able to announce the award of this contract,” Superintendent Eric Brunnemann said. “The boating and angling community have been extremely patient with the national seashore as we’ve navigated through the federal contracting process, engineering, compliance, and additional damage to the boat ramp from Hurricane Hanna. We’re excited that this long-awaited project will finally be getting underway.”

The contractor has 30 calendar days to begin the project and 150 calendar days to complete the work, if no issues arise, after receiving the notice to proceed from the NPS Contracting Office in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The park’s website and the PINS Facebook page will be updated to inform the public of project milestones, temporary boat ramp closures and any other planned interruptions.

