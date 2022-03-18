Police investigate shooting near Mustang Island

According to officials a fight had broken out at which point a person fired a gun striking three people.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are currently investigating a possible shooting that took place near Mustang Island.

About 8:35 p.m. Corpus Christi Police Department was called out to assist on the beach near Newport Pass at Beach Marker 199 for a call that escalated to a shooting.

According to officials a fight had broken out at which point a person fired a gun striking three people.

At this time, one person is in critical condition an adult male possibly in his 30s. The other victims were a 19-year-old Hispanic male and and a 16-year-old female, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were not able to say if they were local or visiting from out of town. Officers are now investigating to determine who the shooter is and to get them apprehended.

No one died in the shooting.