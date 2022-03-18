Former assistant medical examiner Sandra Lyden released from jail on bond

Lyden was ordered to stay away from potential witnesses and surrender her passport by the judge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report about the medical examiner's office.

Former assistant medical examiner for Nueces County, Sandra Lyden, has been released from jail, with conditions.

Lyden was fired back in January for practicing without a license and was then arrested in early March.

Lyden will have to report to a pre-trial officer once a month and call once a week according to conditions of her bond set by Judge David Stith. She was also ordered to stay away from potential witnesses and surrender her passport on the request of the District Attorney's Office.

Lyden is also not allowed to leave the county until further notice.

Lyden faces charges of tampering with government records with the intent to defraud or harm another person, a state jail felony.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.