Port of Corpus Christi approves funding for SEA District project

It will be named Harbor Point and, if fully approved by Corpus Christi City Council, will serve as a tourist destination.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi approved funding this week for the first part of a major project in Corpus Christi's SEA District.

It will be named Harbor Point and, if fully approved by Corpus Christi City Council, will serve as a tourist destination. Surrounded by entertainment venues, museums and the bay, the Port said it will bring new life to the area.

"We wanted to create a world class destination," said Jeff Pollack Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. "We want it to be a place that was treasured both by residents and was a key destination for visitors. We really want to create a place that is of Corpus Christi and becomes a must-see in South Texas.”

According to Pollack, the project has been in the works for years. The City of Corpus Christi will be working closely with the Port to make sure its done with the best interests of citizens in mind.

“It’s great to one day walk over there five, ten years from now and say, hey, me and my staff we had a role in building what’s there now," said Neiman Young, Corpus Christi Assistant City Manager. "And you can say, hey, you can tell people this once was a dead-end road and now look at it it’s an interactive parkway."

The project will be split into two parts, east and west. Funding for the design of the east part was approved at this week's Port of Corpus Christi commissioners meeting--it will cost $97,746. Construction will not begin without City approval and an update from TXDOT about plans to demolish the Harbor Bridge.

“The port turns 100 this year, you know," Pollack said. "We are a century-old institution that will be here for centuries more. And has an economic anchor and as a geographic anchor in our downtown, we really wanted to create a place that celebrated that experience.”

City officials will meet with the Port of Corpus Christi to determine the next steps for the project.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.