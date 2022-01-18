Recent ERCOT report says Texas power grid is ready for winter

The report shows 321 out of 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities fully passed inspection for new winterization regulations.

TEXAS, USA — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas(ERCOT) filed its final winter weatherization readiness report with the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

According to information from an ERCOT press release, the report shows 321 out of 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities fully passed inspection for new winterization regulations.

The agency conducted inspections at 302 electric generation units during December, which was 85 percent of the megawatt hours lost during last year's winter storm.

According to Interim ERCOT CEO Brad Jones the Texas power grid is more than prepared to for any harsh weather conditions.

"The Texas power electric power grid is more prepared for winter operations than ever before," Jones said.

Three resources have been identified for further review but remain operational. They represent approximately zero-point-4 percent of the total ERCOT generation fleet.

