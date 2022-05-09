Corpus Christi city council candidates gather to rediscover the meaning of Labor Day

It was a small but vocal gathering, with candidates and their supporters reminding workers that they have not been forgotten and will not be ignored in the future.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Labor Day holiday used to mean the end of summer and the beginning of brand new school year. It was also the kick off for the political season.

A slate of candidates tried to keep that tradition alive Monday outside of Corpus Christi's City Hall.

"Today is Labor Day and what does that mean to us? I can tell you what it means in our neighborhood," City Council candidate Sylvia Campos said. "We grew up where we were surrounded by so many union organizers."

Campos is running for Corpus Christi's District 2 council seat. She was one of four candidates who gathered Monday to remind everyone what Labor Day is about.

"For many Americans, Labor Day means the end of summer and the beginning of a new school year, but let us remember it is really celebrating the social and economic contributions and achievements of true American workers," District 3 candidate Armon Alex said.

Labor Day is also a day where candidates show up to events as they begin the final stretch of their campaigns for November elections; but with no apparent Labor Day celebrations in the area, these candidates decided to set up their own event.

"Very appropriate that we meet on Labor Day. The day that we pause as a nation to appreciate all the people who built this nation and continue to make it run," at-large council candidate Jim Klein said.

The groups calls themselves the People's Community candidates. Their top concerns include the environment, our city's roadways and our sewer system. They also said they want to bring more transparency to City Council.

"It's time for us to come out once again after the pandemic and start talking about our concerns and issues for those of us who are laborers," said Nancy Vera, city council at-large candidate and president of Corpus Christi's American Federation of Teachers. "Those of us who are construction workers, electricians, carpenters people who work out on the streets."

While this may have been a small gathering on this Labor Day, it was a vocal one, with candidates and their supporters reminding workers out there that they have not been forgotten and won't be ignored in the future.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.