Refugio Police Department and Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend will host very first law enforcement public safety job fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been considering a career in law enforcement, here is your chance to take that next step!

The Refugio Police Department is joining Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend to host the first law enforcement public safety job fair.

More than 30 agencies will be participating in the event to recruit fresh new faces.

If you are interested in attending, the fair will take place Monday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Just head over to the emergency training building at Del Mar's Windward campus on Old Brownsville Rd.

