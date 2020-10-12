Refugio ISD moves to virtual learning as several staff members quarantine due to COVID-19 close-contact exposure

A post by the district said the school is scheduled to resume on-campus learning Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

REFUGIO, Texas — Refugio ISD said Wednesday night they were notified of a significant increase in staff members requiring quarantine due to COVID-19 close-contact exposure.

The district said the school is scheduled to resume on-campus learning after the holidays, on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

The 2020-2021 Academic Calendar will be adjusted to end the semester in January, and semester exams for high school students will be moved to accommodate the new schedule.

The district said Refugio Elementary students will pick up coursework and Chromebooks Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.



Meal pick-up for all district students will be at Refugio Elementary School from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 14, and 15.



"The district recognizes that this creates an inconvenience, however, your child's health and safety is the top priority," the district notification said.





For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.