INGLESIDE ON THE BAY, Texas — An organization in the small City of Ingleside on the Bay is working to solve a big problem -- sea level rise.

The Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch association recently partnered with Mott MacDonald, an engineering and development consultant, to do a study about the threat of a sea-level rise in their area.

Kathryn Masten-Cain and her husband Randy are a part of the Coastal Watch group and say there is a lack of environmental data on their town, which makes it hard to equip themselves for the future properly.

According to Kathryn, the engineering agency will be able to pull together information about the area and come up with a plan.

"Our whole aim is to position Ingleside on the Bay to be a resilient coastal community. We hope to be an innovative model for other coastal communities that fins themselves in beautiful communities like ours but are worried about sea-level rise," Kathryn said.

Once the study is completed at the end of January, it will be presented to the community to figure out the next step.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: