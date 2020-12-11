Robstown ISD: Seale Junior High returning to virtual learning after student tests positive for COVID-19

The junior high will return to remote learning until November 20. Students will return to in person learning on November 30.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seale Junior High will be returning to virtual learning after learning a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district the student was last on campus on November 10. The district says they were notified that the student tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, November 12.

The district has notified teachers and parents of the students who were identified as close contacts.

Free COVID-19 testing will be taking place at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds on Friday, November 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

