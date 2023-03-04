Shakas Up Sports provides NIL opportunities for student athletes

The name, image and likeness (NIL) strives to help students athletes at the Island University connect with businesses and the general public.

After the successful season from both Islander Men and Women's Basketball team's, Shakas Up Sports was launched.

The name, image and likeness or NIL strives to help student athletes at the Island University connect with businesses and the general public.

It was during the trips to Dayton, Ohio and Birmingham, Alabama when the boosters got together and began researching what it would take to get it off the ground.

"Them coming together and try to do something for us, I really appreciate them for that, because this not only helps players but it helps with recruiting," said TAMU-CC point guard Jalen Jackson.

Regulation changes made by the NCAA in 2021 has allowed for student athletes to explore NIL deals.

Shakas Up Sports hopes to bring fans closer to the action while developing the brand of the university's student athletes.

