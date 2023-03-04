Shakas Up Sports provides NIL opportunities for student athletes

After the successful season from both Islander Men and Women's Basketball team's, Shakas Up Sports was launched.
The name, image and likeness or NIL strives to help student athletes at the Island University connect with businesses and the general public.
It was during the trips to Dayton, Ohio and Birmingham, Alabama when the boosters got together and began researching what it would take to get it off the ground.
"Them coming together and try to do something for us, I really appreciate them for that, because this not only helps players but it helps with recruiting," said TAMU-CC point guard Jalen Jackson.
Regulation changes made by the NCAA in 2021 has allowed for student athletes to explore NIL deals.
Shakas Up Sports hopes to bring fans closer to the action while developing the brand of the university's student athletes.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- New STAAR test moves online, removes promotion requirement and some stress for parents, students
- Yes, Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted
- Carrington gets over 11 years in federal prison for robbing bank at gunpoint during crime spree
- Five projects approved for Downtown Corpus Christi including luxury bar, hotel
- Stash house bust uncovers almost $1M worth of illegal drugs, weapons, armor-piercing bullets in Portland
- Corpus Christi man indicted for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed someone, federal officials say
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.