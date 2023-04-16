Special movie screening in honor of Selena's 52nd birthday

Fans in Corpus Christi enjoyed a screening of the movie "Selena" at The Alamo Draft House.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today marks what would have been American Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla's 52nd birthday.

Fans in Corpus Christi enjoyed a screening of the movie "Selena" at The Alamo Draft House with purple glo-sticks in honor of her life.

Two weeks after the president of her fan club killed her in 1995, then-governor George W. Bush declared April 16 as Selena day in Texas.

Since then, various events around the stage have celebrated her life and legacy that will live on forever.

Happy Selena day to all.

