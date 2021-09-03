Spring Breakers warned of dangerous rip currents, encouraged to pay attention to flag warning system

According to the National Weather Service, there were three deaths on Nueces County beaches in 2020, one directly related to rip currents.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been nearly a year since a foundation was created in honor of a Corpus Christi teen who lost his life rip currents.

Kiwana Denson, mother of the late Je'sani Smith and Founder and President of the Je'sani Smith Foundation, said their mission is to make sure beach goers have the education and awareness they need when it comes to beach safety. That includes being aware of the flag warning system on beaches.

"We have to do something to educate people about these rip currents," Denson said. "We can't assume that everyone knows what it is."

According to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Melissa Huffman of the National Weather Service forecast office in Corpus Christi, there were three deaths on Nueces County beaches in 2020, one directly related to rip currents. Huffman also serves the Je'Sani Smith Foundation and encourages beach goers to avoid swimming near jetties or piers, where rip currents are often found.

"Red flag days are typically the days you have the highest rip current risk, but keep in mind rip currents can develop on any kind of day, whether you see a green, yellow or red flag," Huffman said. "So keep an eye out for the flags."

Both Denson and Huffman encourage swimming in areas where a lifeguard is nearby and keeping a lookout.

"Rip currents can move quickly away from the shore, faster than five miles an hour, which is faster than an Olympic swimmer can swim at," Huffman said.

The Je'sani Smith Foundation is now seeking volunteers to spread awareness to Spring Breakers. If you are interested, click here.