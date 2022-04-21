Staples Street Meat Market moves to new location after 17 years

The new location will include a couple of different options, from restaurant seating to drive thru and home delivery options.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A town favorite off Staples Street will be moving a few blocks down the road to a new location.

Staples Street Meat Market broke ground Thursday on what will be their new place for the community to shop. Michael Meehan, owner of the meat market said the move comes after a two year delay due to the price of lumber.

The new location will include a couple of different options, from restaurant seating to drive thru and home delivery.

"The one thing we've always been about is trying to take care of the community," Meehan said. "And basically from my grandfather and parents they told me if you take care of the people, the people will take care of us. And that's basically what we have, and we're so humble we have to continue to serve the community the best we can."

While Meehan knows that their current location of 17 years will be missed, He said that they have simply outgrown it.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.