Structural assessment says Corpus Christi's 1914 Courthouse can be saved

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners received a report Wednesday on the condition of the 1914 courthouse, and overall it is said to have checked out okay.

Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates did a comprehensive structural assessment of the old courthouse, and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said she was happy to hear that the building can support rehabilitation.

Commissioner Carolyn Vaughn said she was happy to hear that the courthouse can be saved. The engineering firm recommended to the County that they work on the roof to stop any further deterioration, and that they clean up the site so that a developer could see the potential the building has for renovation.

The County is also looking at sending out a request for proposals sometime by the summer so they can host developers who are ready to perhaps turn it into something like a hotel.