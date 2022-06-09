Student works to raise money for cash-strapped FFA chapters in the Coastal Bend

A Gregory-Portland High School senior is raising money to help FFA chapters pay for student trips and other expenses.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland High School Senior Elizabeth Sides is trying to make a real difference in the lives of Future Farmers of America members from across the area.

Sides has an idea to try and get the funding needed by cash-strapped chapters so they can pay for their members to enjoy all the benefits of being in that organization.

3NEWS found Sides inside Jessy Ferguson’s agriculture science class. Sides is the president of the FFA chapter there and is one of the 851,000 members of the nationwide student organization.

Recently, Sides came up with an idea to help chapters struggling financially.

"Currently, I am just looking for sponsors and trying to come up with all of that and also sending out applications," Sides said. So I’m looking for schools to send applications.”

As with any student or school organization, there’s a cost associated with membership. On top of paying dues and having to buy a jacket, FFA members also travel to various events throughout the year. Gregory-Portland ISD officials said they fully fund FFA.

However, at other schools and chapters the program is an expense that could keep many students from being able to join.

"I came up with an idea that they will basically compete based on applications of business or community service projects to receive grants at the district area and state levels," Sides said.

Side's teacher and FFA sponsor Jessy Ferguson said that the fundraising plan is a great idea. Something she’s grown to expect from her prize pupil.

"She came to me back in May with this idea and said, 'Hey Mrs. Ferguson, I had this idea that I really want to help out other chapters.' I was like, 'OK tell me about it,'" Ferguson said. "So she gave me this long spiel about her idea and I was like, 'Lizzy, absolutely. We have to do this.' And she just got the ball rolling from there. She did everything she needed to do to get it up and going.”

Sides said she hopes by the start of the new year that she will be able to send out money to area chapters who are in need of financial help before the contest and convention season starts.

If your FFA Chapter is in need of help you can go to Elizabeth's website for help.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.