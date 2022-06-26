Swim lessons recommended for kids to help prevent accidental drownings

Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death in the United States, according to health experts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As summer break continues throughout the Coastal Bend, many kids have more time to get out of the sun and visit the pool, but Corpus Christi ISD diving coach Trey Collins said not everyone is ready to get in the water safely.

"Most people think everyone in Corpus knows how to swim and no, no. Not by a landslide," Collins explained.

Collins said the solution to increasing water safety is taking swim lessons, either from parents or qualified instructors. Jack Sulik, soon to be the head lifeguard at the Corpus Christi Natatorium, said they keep an eye out for younger kids that are especially at risk of drowning.

"I believe it takes less than five seconds to drown and we just need to be ready. We need to be prepared for anything," Sulik said.

The first step to loving swimming is learning. "Learning to enjoy the water is phenomenal and learning how to swim is a big step on enjoying the water," Collins shared. "It's a lifetime. If you can enjoy swimming, you can swim anywhere."

Corpus Christi Medical Center said drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death, and 87% of accidental drownings happen for kids five years old and younger in home pools and hot tubs. Sulik said some swimmers and divers do inhale water unintentionally, but since he's been there, they've been fortunate enough not to need to call paramedics.

"I've noticed that they get water up their nose, in their ears, and they get out of the pool, and the first thing they do is they bend over and they start coughing profusely," Sulik said. "But, after about five seconds, they're fine."

The last piece of advice Collins had: don't stop swimming once you start.

"Once you know how to swim, hopefully, you don't quit," Collins encouraged. "Don't wait to just swim in the summer."

If you're interested in registering your kids for swim lessons, Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation has summer sessions from June 6 to July 28. These 30 minute lessons are held at the Corpus Christi Natatorium, HEB pool, and Oso pool Monday through Thursday.

