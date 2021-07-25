TAAF Games of Texas officially underway

The Summer Games of Texas are officially underway, and they got started Sunday with the sport of pickleball.

The tournament held this weekend over the at the Al Kruse Tennis Center. Pickleball, is a scaled down version of tennis.



3News spoke with Melody Garcia and Krystyan Lazarin who have been playing together for the last eight years. They took home the gold in mixed doubles.

"Obviously in tennis you can be as close to the net as you want as long as you don't hit it here in pickleball there's that seven foot distance where you can't hit it out of the air, so that's one of the things that I’ve had to transition well both of us we were just talking about it that's the hard part that slow dink back and forth and being patient tennis you can hit a lot of winners pickle ball it's more about the patience of it,” said Lazarin.

“Yeah, and then it's 44 feet long so it’s not like a big tennis court so you don’t have really a lot of room for error,” said Garcia.

The team says pickleball is fairly easy to pick up and learn. Games are played daily at the Al Kruse Tennis Center at the intersection of Agnes and King streets.

