Taft ISD will have increased security Thursday as result of circulating social media threat

Officials said in a social media post that law enforcement were immediately made aware of the threat and began an investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Taft Independent School District took to social media to inform parents that they will have increased security Thursday as result of a circulating social media threat.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Riviera said the suspect who reportedly made the threat is now in custody.

Officials said in a social media post that law enforcement were immediately made aware of the threat and began an investigation.

Taft ISD Update Regarding Social Media Threat to Petty Elementary Taft ISD wanted to give you another update on the... Posted by Taft Independent School District on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

"We feel your concern for this threat, which has been amplified for all of us with the recent tragedies occurring at schools around our nation. We will continue doing everything we can to help our students and staff enjoy the remainder of the school year while continuing to keep student and staff safety as our top priority," said the statement.

If parents would like to continue receiving updates, they can visit the district's webpage or follow their Facebook account.

Taft ISD wanted to give you an update regarding the social media post circulating this evening that appeared to contain... Posted by Taft Independent School District on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!