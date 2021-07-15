TAMUCC looking for four million in sales tax for two reasons

Drone technology and a downtown building is on the university's agenda.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi is looking for four million in sales tax dollars from the City of Corpus Christi.

A few years ago, the university bought a five story building on North Chaparral to expand its footprint into the downtown area.

Now, TAMUCC officials are asking the city's Type B board to turn over the millions in tax dollars for two reasons.

"Two million is for drone technology and a drone command center and that fits within the spirit of Type B and that's great for going forward," City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

"The future investment, another two million, is finishing up their downtown building and we're looking at that a little closer."

