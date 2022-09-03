TAMUK recognizes alumnus Eva Longoria as part of International Women's Day

Eva Longoria Baston was crowned Miss TAMUK back in 1996. Now the university is celebrating her accomplishments.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Throughout this Women's History Month we want to highlight influential and powerful women in the Coastal Bend.

First up is Corpus Christi Native Eva Longoria Baston. Actress, producer, director, and activist Eva Longoria is known for her roles in Desperate Housewives, The Young and the Restless, and so much more.

But for the Texas A&M University - Kingsville community, she's recognized for being crowned as Miss TAMUK in 1996! It's a moment of celebration and recognition that the university was happy to share on Tuesday.

They posted this throwback in honor of International Women's Day yesterday, all part of how they honor their strong and fierce javelina women!

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all of our strong and fierce Javelina women! Pictured is actress and producer, Eva... Posted by Texas A&M University - Kingsville on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.