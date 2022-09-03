TAMUK recognizes alumnus Eva Longoria as part of International Women's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Throughout this Women's History Month we want to highlight influential and powerful women in the Coastal Bend.
First up is Corpus Christi Native Eva Longoria Baston. Actress, producer, director, and activist Eva Longoria is known for her roles in Desperate Housewives, The Young and the Restless, and so much more.
But for the Texas A&M University - Kingsville community, she's recognized for being crowned as Miss TAMUK in 1996! It's a moment of celebration and recognition that the university was happy to share on Tuesday.
They posted this throwback in honor of International Women's Day yesterday, all part of how they honor their strong and fierce javelina women!
