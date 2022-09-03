TAMUCC offering support program to expecting mothers in the Coastal Bend

GLEEM is a five week program for women in their first 20 weeks of pregnancy. It will provide education on maternal health, and access to healthcare providers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Expectant mothers in the Coastal Bend can now get a little extra help through Texas A&M Corpus Christi. "Group Led Empowerment of Expectant Mothers," or GLEEM for short, is a five week program offered to women within their first 20 weeks of pregnancy.

GLEEM is open to all expecting mothers ages 18 and up, and will provide education on maternal mental health, access to local OB/GYN experts, a nutritionist, and a pelvic floor therapist.

The program will run from Mar. 22 through Apr. 19, and is completely free. Group sessions occur once per week, and run roughly 90 minutes.

It's part of a study to address the many challenges of pregnancy and post-partum care. GLEEM will be accepting 12 women as part of the program.

