Texas Sheriffs' Regional Alliance discuss the impacts of Biden administration immigration policy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Sheriffs' Regional Alliance weighed in Friday regarding recent changes to immigration policy and how it has impacted their counties.

9 of the 18 members of the Alliance joined a virtual meeting Friday hosted by 3News Reporter Michael Gibson. The Sheriffs' Alliance represents counties as far south as Kleberg and as far north as Walker County. They shared their experiences, explaining how the Biden administration's new immigration policies have changed things.

"The end of January, we have seen a great increase in human trafficking here in Refugio County," Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales said. "We have dealt with stolen vehicles being used to smuggle in these illegals stolen guns and weapons in the vehicles."

"It's clear to us that the current administration has no vision to help us with the criminality that's coming across that border," Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon said. "They're ignoring us. They're not paying attention to what we're telling them is happening, and what is going to happen."

