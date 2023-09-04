The Lozano Golf Center undergoing a $4M upgrade which includes drainage improvements to 41 acres and LED lights

"You can play after dark. No place in the Coastal Bend can you play after dark."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just over $4M in total will be put into the Lozano Golf Center. The main upgrade will fix the standing water issue after a good rain.

"Without proper contouring and proper drainage, the water just sits there, doesn't go anywhere. It's got to have a place to go to," said Jay Monte, Director of the Lozano Golf Course.

Monte said sometimes, just a few inches of rain would put the course out of commission for days.

"In years past, if we got a good rain, it was not uncommon for the executive 9 to be shut down for two to three days as well as the driving range," Monte added.

The first week of April brought several days of showers. One local golfer said on Easter, when the sun came out, his family hit the golf course, finally.

"All we could do was watch golf on TV and practice in-house on the carpet. That's how they ruin the carpet," said Timothy Cantu, a local golfer.

The golf center is used by schools in our area too.

"All the CCISD schools, West Oso, London, Incarnate Word," said Monte.

After drainage gets fixed, the executive 9 will be turned into the Firefly where LED lights will be added for late night swings.

"You can play after dark. No place in the Coastal Bend can you play after dark," Monte added.

He said the Lozano Golf Center isn't completely closed off. Champions 18 is still open.

"I know it's Easter, but this is all I really want to do. I'm really relaxed out here, playing with my cousin," said TJ Cantu, a local junior golfer.

They're hoping upgrades will be done by Labor Day. They plan on having a grand opening.

