Fire danger on high alert; Things to keep in mind before lighting the pit on Easter

"The winds have been a lot higher, humidity has been way lower. So, it's been a lot busier wild land season this year," said Fire Chief Dale Scott of ESD #2.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Easter holiday is filled with family, friends and barbecues. But with this wind and those fire conditions, fire officials are warning the community, be careful before lighting the pit.

Chief Scott said more than ever, folks planning on starting a BBQ this Easter need to keep these tips in mind.

"If you're cooking at home, 10ft away from the structure, have a garden hose handy just in case. Let the kids know, 'hey, this is hot' and then keep an eye on your furry friends because they can run into it," he added.

These tips apply for a beach cook-out too, especially when it's time to put the fire out whether you used charcoal or wood.

"Let them sit in the pit for like 24 hours and actually let them cool or cover them with water," Chief Scott added, "we did have a five or six acre brush fire on the island when some dumped briquettes at the edge of the sand dunes. Then, somebody could walk by it barefoot and step on them".

He said the beach is also a popular go-to for the holiday, that's why he wants folks to remember, the beach is not a playground.

"Put your cellphone down, watch your children. If a rip current does come, it can grab them when you're looking down then you look up and they're gone. With the noise from the wind and waves, you might not even hear them," said Scott.

With winds sticking around for a few more days, he said to keep an eye on the flag warnings before heading to the beach.

