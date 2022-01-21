Tuloso-Midway Esports team headed to California tournament

The gamers are part of an after school program called the E-Sports Madden Team with ASL teacher Stephanie Ochoa as the coach.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Who said playing videogames doesn't pay off?

Four students from the Tuloso-Midway gaming club just booked their flight to Longbeach California. They are going there for a tournament they were personally invited to.

E-Sports is the virtual competitive gaming sphere that many young players are drifting into. It is the very sport that got these gamers a ticket from Tuloso -Midway all the way to California.

The gamers are part of an after school program called the E-Sports Madden Team with ASL teacher Stephanie Ochoa as the coach.

"Do you want to come in here and game? We have certain rules. No gossiping, no trash talking. You're here to have fun," Ochoa said.

During a madden tournament, Dallas, Romeo, Stephen and Jose were up against a team who didn't show, meaning they won by forfeit.

However the gamers weren't fond of that mentality and decided that if they were going to the next round then it was going to be from a win. It's that same competitive spirit that got them an invite to an E-sports Madden event created by 49ers legends Jerry Rice and Steve Young.

"California has always been a place I want to go," said competitor Romeo Hanson. "So, that's definitely a win and Madden is frigging fun. I'm doing two things at once that I like. I'm super excited."

Ochoa said the trip could land them an opportunity to pursue gaming on the collegiate level.

"EA Sports are going to be there, colleges are going to be there recruiting for collegiate teams," Ochoa said. "The professional gaming programs and they're going to have representatives there."

The gamers leave for Longbeach on Feb. 4, and compete on Feb. 5.

