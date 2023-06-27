Two senior citizens found dead in extremely hot house in Beeville on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly man and woman were found inside a home in the 300 block of S. Harrison in Beeville on Tuesday after family members asked police to conduct a welfare check.
Beeville Police Department Chief Kevin Behr said the couple was found in the front room of their small house, and while he couldn't say whether the deaths were heat-related, he did say that the "heat in the interior of the building was extreme."
The front door was open, but after searching the home, Behr said the department doesn't believe the senior-citizens' deaths were the result of foul play.
Officers believe the couple had been dead for about three or four days, and neighbors confirmed that was the last time they remember seeing them.
Autopsies will be done on the bodies to determine their exact cause of death.
