San Patricio County seeing high early voter turnout

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County has seen a high voter turnout during this first week of early voting for the March primaries, which take place March 1.
More than 600 residents have cast their ballots so far, either in-person or by mailing them in.
Pamela Hill with the San Patricio County Elections Administration Office said aside from a few big races for their county and the state, staying active on social media has helped draw in voters.
"We spread the word on Facebook and it gets spread quickly through social media," Hill said. "And of course, the candidates are out campaigning and bringing in the voters."
Hill added that their main voting location will be open every day next week so residents can cast their ballots.
