West Oso High School Salutatorian makes history in her family

As we honor women for Women's History Month and International Women's Day, Ta'Leigha Johnson says she's proud of herself, for overcoming the challenges she's faced.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking ahead to International Women's Day the Coastal Bend is no stranger to seeing women lead in our community and this remains true for women of all ages.



3News spoke with Ta'Leigha Johnson, a senior at West Oso who is making history in her family.

“I've always wanted to be Salutatorian and I told my mom, my freshman year that this is what I wanted, and I had to have it I worked so hard for it,” said Johnson.

Johnson is president of her school's ‘Triumph over Kid Cancer’ organization, President of the National Honor Society, Vice President of Student Council and most recent title the Salutatorian of the class of 2021.

“A large part was my family, a large part, they encouraged me every single day, every single time I broke down because I was so tired, or I just didn't think I should keep going and it was it was a struggle,” said Johnson.

“My dad, he works overseas and that has been a big struggle for me,” said Johnson.

She says not only does her family motivate her, but she also has a few women inspirations that she looks up to.

“Besides my mom I love Beyonce so much she's always encouraging women, young women to be whatever they want to be, you can do whatever you want to do,” said Johnson.

Johnson will graduate with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree. Her next steps are to go to college for her bachelor's and open a salon by 25.

“She is also the first person that we have in both my mine and my husband's family that is ever gotten close to even being a salutatorian,” said Mom Latoya Johnson. “So, I'm very proud of her for setting those goals and obtaining them.”

