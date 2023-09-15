Whitecap North Padre Island begins taking reservations for new development

The sales team said there are eight homesites reserved so far. They plan to open for sales later this year.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The Whitecap North Padre Island development is gaining interest from people in the Coastal Bend and across the state.

The sales team is now accepting reservations for homesites on the property and they already have some on their list. They said there are eight homesites reserved so far and that is before they plan to open for sales later this year.

That reservation puts someone at the top of the Whitecap NPI list when they open for sales. It requires a refundable deposit and allows them to choose up to five homesites. They are in Phase One of development right now with space for 200 total reservations.

“Whitecap on North Padre Island is a master-planned community in every aspect,” said Whitecap NPI Sales Associate Amber Spicak.

Spicak said the entire development has space for approximately 600 total homesites. They plan to open for sales around November for Phase One.

"Our homesite process is on a first come, first serve basis," Amber Spicak said. "So, it really moves you to the front of the line in terms of your favorite place to call home once we officially open.”

The reservation deposit is refundable before signing the sales contract. Spicak said the total sales revenue from all available Whitecap NPI homesites will be about $800 million.

She said those interested in moving there are both locals and people from other Texas cities like Dallas, Austin and Houston. Corpus Christi District 4 City Councilmember Dan Suckley said that has been a trend the last few years.

“Primary since COVID, we’ve seen a real big spike in folks from out of town getting interested in living in our coastal destination,” Suckley said.

Whitecap NPI will have features accessible to residents and the public. There will be a dry stack marina and yacht club near the Park Road 22 bridge. They also plan to add a 30-acre nature preserve at the center of the community. Suckley said it can be enjoyed by everyone on Padre Island.

"Even if you aren’t a homeowner, there’s going to be plenty of public access areas, walking trails and things within the development that our entire community can enjoy,” Suckley said.

Spicak said all canals are navigable by boat and there are no dead-end canals to ensure water flow. She said while some want this to be a second home, others might want it to be their primary residence.

“We invite anyone interested in the Whitecap community to come in, visit our sales center and really allow us to show them the vision that we have planned for the North Padre Island community,” Spicak said.

Whitecap NPI is something Suckley said is new to Padre Island and similar to other developments on Mustang Island and in Port Aransas. The sales team said builders will start on homes toward the end of this year and early 2024.

