Wyatt Ranches Foundation donates over $770K in grant funds to several South Texas organizations

TEXAS, USA — The Wyatt Ranches Foundation donated $772,000 in grant funds to several South Texas organizations in need during their first 2021 Board of Directors Meeting.

Among the awards, $100,000 was granted for an improved gateway to the newly built athletic complex at the San Diego ISD.

The ranches foundation awarded a grant to the city of Agua Dulce in the amount of $200,000 to support the City Marshal's Office.

The foundation also awarded a grant of $50,000 to the homeless shelter in Star County and a grant in the amount of $155,000 was awarded to the Duval County Sheriff's Office for equipment and manpower.

Situated in South and West Texas, Wyatt Ranches has six cattle ranching divisions scattered from Agua Dulce to the Rio Grande River.

