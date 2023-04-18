x
Yorktown mud bridge to reopen Friday

The bridge was closed in December due to "significant damage."
Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff residents rejoice!

The Yorktown mud bridge will reopen Friday, city manager Peter Zanoni confirmed at the Corpus Christi City Council meeting on Tuesday. The bridge was closed in December due to "significant damage."

"Our mud bridge on Yorktown will be opening this Friday at 9 for traffic in both directions," Zanoni said. "As we know, it has been under reconstruction for some issues that were identified that became apparent after a sinkhole."

There will be a short ceremony with city leaders before the bridge is reopened Friday, Zanoni said. 

Zanoni said the project is within budget and was finished within the scheduled time by local contractor Anderson Columbia.

This is a developing story story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates. 

